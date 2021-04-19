Lordstown Slumps as Endurance Fails to Endure By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com —  Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:) dropped 10% after its electric pickup truck failed to complete a 280-mile race. In fact, it didn’t quite make it to 40 miles, just about 14% of the way there.

An Endurance pickup withdrew from the the 280-mile Score International San Felipe 250 track Saturday, The Business Journal reported.

“We successfully navigated the extreme conditions over the first 40-mile leg of the race with all of our mechanicals meeting or exceeding our expectations,” the company said on its Facebook (NASDAQ:) page. “While we anticipated significantly higher energy demand from this environment – the reality of the terrain proved to be even more demanding.”

Lordstown soared after going public via a special purpose acquisition company last year, tripling from pre-merger days. It’s now trading below its pre-merger level. 

The company took a hit from a , prompting the Securities and Exchange Commission to probe the matter.   

Lordstown is facing at least four class-action complaints, The Business Journal reported.

 

