Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $248.505 by 20:36 (00:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.57% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $16.844B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $248.505 to $263.733 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.73%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.238B or 4.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $231.8659 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 40.83% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,698.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.74% on the day.

was trading at $2,105.04 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.65%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,025.354B or 52.09% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $244.420B or 12.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.