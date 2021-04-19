Lil Nas X Admits to ‘Feeling Guilty’ for Not Being Able to Help Drug-Addicted Mom

Instagram

The ‘MONTERO (Call My by Your Name)’ spitter reveals he has spent so many nights crying himself to sleep over his mom’s issue after accused of abandoning her.

Lil Nas X is not abandoning his mother. Sharing his true feelings about his mom, the Grammy Award-winning artist has taken to Twitter to the respond to the backlash over a video of his mother begging for money on the street.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 22-year-old star wrote, “I hate speaking on my personal life.” Despite his reluctance to open up, he admitted that he feels guilty for not being able to help his mom, who struggles with addiction. “but y’all n***as don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing i tried would help my mom,” he added.

Lil Nas, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, went on concluding his post with a message to his critics, “paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don’t know me outside of this internet s**t.”

Lil Nas came under fire after a fan encountered his mother, who was holding a “feed me” sign on the corner of a street in Atlanta, Georgia. The fan, who filmed and posted the video on Instagram, wrote in the caption, “This is @lilnasx mom holding a feed me sign on a corner in Atlanta ga.”

His father R.L. Stafford later jumped to his defense, praising his son as “the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with.” He continued praising the “Panini” hitmaker in the caption of a picture showing him with Lil Nas and the rapper’s mother, “Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of.”

He went on explaining his former wife’s situation, “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right.” He concluded his statement with a warning to those who spread a twisted story about his family, “And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper.”