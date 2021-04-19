Lance Bass Explains Why Colton Underwood Will Definitely Get ‘Backlash’ From LGBTQ+ Community

WENN/Judy Eddy/Nicky Nelson

The former NSYNC member, who came out as gay in 2006, also details in a revealing new interview why he ‘can really relate’ to ‘The Bachelor’ alum’s experience.

Lance Bass appeared to take issue with how Colton Underwood came out as gay. When weighing in on the latter’s coming out, the former NSYNC member suggested that “The Bachelor” alum will definitely receive “backlash” from LGBTQ+ community and explained the reason behind it.

The 41-year-old discussed the topic when speaking with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast”. He first stated, “This gay community is very diverse, but we can also be very fickle. He’s definitely gonna get a lot of backlash from the community at first.”

“Not the majority, but there is a small percentage of the community that’s just gonna not like the fact that he came out this way, that he’s monetizing the experience,” the singer added. “They don’t think he deserves this attention and one of those reasons is, and this is what I experienced when I came out… when you first come out, most people have no clue about the LGBT community.”

“So when someone comes out as a public figure, so many people immediately go, ‘It’s too late,’ ” he further elaborated. “They don’t like to support it because they don’t feel like you know what you’re talking about yet. But I don’t think Colton is trying to lead that charge of trying to be the spokesperson for the LGBTQ community.”

Despite not agreeing with how Colton came forward with his sexuality, Lance claimed that he “can really relate to his experience.” On the reason why, he explained, “I was kind of like in a Bachelor Nation situation where 90% of my fans were women and they all thought I was straight. And I made my money off of women, right, and singing about love and using that market.”

“So, me coming out, it was scary because I was like, ‘Oh crap, now everyone is going to see me as a liar, and why did I do this to them?’ ” Lance continued. “You start telling yourself all these just the worst-case-possible scenarios of everything.”

Asked about why it took 27 years for him to finally come out, Lance disclosed, “As long as I was in the group, I didn’t want to even talk about it, mention it, act on it, because it was so ingrained in me that if anyone found out I was gay, #NSYNC would be over. Done. And now I have my four best friends’ careers in my hands that I just completely just trashed.” He then stressed. “I just didn’t want to hurt my group.”