Katie Holmes Celebrates Suri’s 15th Birthday

I mean, I didn’t even realize she was a teenager and here she is, already in high school!!
Disbelief aside, Katie posted a sweet birthday tribute for the teen, filled with never-before-seen photos.
“Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” Katie wrote.
The series of photos included two snaps of the adorable mother-daughter duo embracing, and in one picture they were actually in matching outfits!
In a recent interview, Katie opened up about what it’s been like to spend extra time with her daughter during the pandemic.
“The journey of the pandemic for me was filled with many experiences…Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen,” Katie wrote in Vogue Australia.
She added, “To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.”
Last year, the duo even celebrated Suri’s birthday with a creative socially distanced party.
While Katie hasn’t shared what they did for Suri’s birthday this year just yet, I’m sure it was a wonderful experience!
