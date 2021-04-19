Kate Winslet On How Her Daughter Is Also An Actor

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“She slipped right under the radar.”

You know Kate Winslet — but did you know that her daughter is also an actor?


C Flanigan / Getty Images

That’s right: Mia Threapleton — the 20-year-old daughter of Winslet and filmmaker Jim Threapleton — has been charting her own path in the acting world, too. She was in the thriller Shadows last year, you can watch the trailer below.

View this video on YouTube


Ascent Film / Via youtube.com

Winslet and Threapleton married in 1998 before divorcing in 2001.

In a recent interview with ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Winslet — who stars in the new HBO series Mare of Easttown — talked about Mia’s acting career: “She’s away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a TV series over there.”

View this video on YouTube


ITV / Via youtube.com

“That’s been a wonderful thing,” she said on Mia following in her foosteps. “I think I knew it was coming, I always suspected.”


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

“And then a few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.'”


Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Winslet also explained that Mia’s been able to build her career without relying on her mother’s reputation because she has a different last name: “What’s been really great for her is that she has a different surname.”

“So that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea she was my daughter. And, of course, that was my biggest fear.”


David M. Benett / Getty Images

Ultimately, though, Winslet acknowledged that it was “most important for her self-esteem” that Mia get the role without relying on her mother’s established reputation.


Trisha Leeper / FilmMagic

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR