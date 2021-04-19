Kanye West Lets Kim Kardashian File Divorce First to ‘Give Her Dignity’

WENN

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper is reportedly ‘super annoyed’ at reports suggesting that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star submitted the divorce papers first.

Kanye West had a particular reason why he let Kim Kardashian be the one to officially pull the plug on her marriage. The “Gold Digger” rapper, who has responded to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s divorce filing more than a week ago, reportedly allowed her to submit the papers first to “give her dignity.”

Offering more details of the 43-year-old’s divorce from the reality TV star was Page Six. A source further told the outlet that he was “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him.” The source also claimed the Kardashian family’s “huge spin machine” took part in how the public perceived their split.

“Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” the insider went on insisting. “She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19. It took him nearly two months to finally respond to her filing. In his documents, it was stated that he agreed to share legal and physical joint custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also requests the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

The estranged couple, however, was said to have stayed in touch for the sake of their children. “They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff.”

“Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time,” the insider continued. “She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”