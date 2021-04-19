Justin Sun Wins NFT Collection at Sotheby’s By CoinQuora



Justin Sun Wins NFT Collection at Sotheby’s



Justin Sun has won a collection of NFTs in an auction held at Sotheby’s.

The CEO won digital artwork from Pak’s NFT collection.

These artworks will be added to the JUST NFT Fund meant for digital artwork.

TRON founder Justin Sun has won a collection of NFTs in an auction held by the renowned auction house Sotheby’s. He bought digital artwork commissioned by leading NFT artist, Pak.

As such, the BitTorrent CEO was the highest bidder for digital artwork from “The Fungible Collection” auction. It was a three-day event, selling three of Pak’s collections. Not just this, but the event marked the first time Sotheby’s had held an auction for digital art. Other than that, it was famous for brokering sales of decorative art, jewelry, real estate, and collectibles.

Of Pak’s collections, the first one consisted of open “cubes.” Buyers could purchase an unlimited number of these for a fixed price. The second series included two special NFT works, “The Switch (NYSE:)” and “The Pixels.” Finally, in the third series, Pak offered 100 special NFTs as additional rewards to the top 100 buyers of the cubes.

Earlier this month, Sun also bagged portraits by world-class artists Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Beeple in other auctions. The addition of these popular artworks to the JUST NFT Fund is meant to create a bridge between traditional and digital art enthusiasts. Moreover, the fund’s mission remains to purchase a vast and diverse collection of digital art by top artists.

TRON, a top-three smart contract blockchain, supports the JUST NFT platform. Currently, it is only accepting artworks with a minimum value of $1 million. The auction was the first official cooperation between the JUST NFT fund and Sotheby’s.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora