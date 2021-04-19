‘Jury out’ on home quarantine in Queensland

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has “concerns” over the prime minister’s suggestion that home quarantine for some international travellers could just be months away.

“I think the jury’s out on that one,” Ms Palaszczuk told Today, after PM Scott Morrison outlined the possibility that vaccinated returned travellers would quarantine at their own homes by the second half of the year.

“I do have concerns,” she said.

Quarantined hotel quests on the balcony of the Peppers on Waymouth Hotel in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

“We’ve got the pandemic raging around countries at the moment.

“The problem is people going overseas vaccinated but they could come back with a mutant strain.”

Many countries are suffering serious third waves of the mutated coronavirus , despite mass vaccinations being rolled out globally with increasing pace.

Mr Morrison has ordered the National Cabinet to meet twice weekly to smooth out problems with Australia’s vaccination program and plan for the opening of borders.

“It’s an uncharted world at the moment,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk finds herself in step with Victoria and Western Australia, who are known to be hesitant about stopping enforced hotel quarantine.