J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over ‘deadly legacy’ of opioids

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of multibillion-dollar trial.

Those counties accuse Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International Plc and AbbVie’s Allergan unit of fueling a drug crisis that according to the U.S. government resulted in nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades.

The plaintiffs – the populous Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Oakland – say the drugmakers should have to pay more than $50 billion to cover the costs of abating the public nuisance they created, plus penalties.

Their lawyer, Fidelma Fitzpatrick, told Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson that the case was about the companies’ “deadly legacy” of trying to boost their profits by promoting opioid painkillers to treat chronic pain, resulting in a “mountain” of addictive pills flooding the state and country.

“The evidence will show each of these companies, all of them, knew what would happen: that their opioids would cause the crushing burden of addiction, overdose and death that California and its people have experienced,” she said.