Jesy Nelson Sparks Bidding War Between Record Labels Over Her Solo Career

The former Little Mix member has reportedly been busy working with Patrick Patrikios and Hanni Ibrahim, the songwriters who worked on her group’s 2016 hit single ‘Touch’.

AceShowbiz –

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is at the center of a bidding war between rival record labels, according to new reports.

The singer left the girl group in December 2020, citing struggles with her mental health, but she recently kick-started a solo career with a handful of recording sessions and she’s already in demand at various record labels, who are keen to secure her signature.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, “Jesy’s tracks have got the music industry in a spin and she has big-money offers on the table from a few key record labels all desperate to sign her. It’s an exciting time for Jesy as she’s in a great place and has loved being creative in the studio.”

“If all goes to plan she’ll have music out this year and will have some sure-fire hits. The world is her oyster.”

In recent weeks, Jesy has been busily working with the likes of Patrick Patrikios and Hanni Ibrahim – songwriters who worked on Little Mix’s 2016 hit single “Touch”. She has also shared a clip of her working out via Instagram Story. In the footage, she could be seen focusing on her boxing session. Over it, she wrote a caption that read, “We back at it.”

Jesy Nelson shared workout video on Instagram Story.

Jesy announced her decision to quit Little Mix via a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram account in December, explaining, “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.”

The remaining members of the group – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – came out in support of her decision to walk away from the band, while announcing they planned to continue as a trio.