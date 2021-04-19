Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.01% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were SUMCO Corp. (T:), which rose 5.66% or 152.0 points to trade at 2839.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.32% or 98.0 points to end at 3050.0 and Seiko Epson Cor (T:) was up 2.98% or 57.0 points to 1970.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shiseido Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.13% or 331.0 points to trade at 7675.0 at the close. ANA Holdings Inc (T:) declined 3.64% or 89.5 points to end at 2370.0 and Toho Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.38% or 160.0 points to 4575.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1816 to 1691 and 231 ended unchanged.

Shares in SUMCO Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.66% or 152.0 to 2839.0. Shares in Seiko Epson Cor (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.98% or 57.0 to 1970.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.57.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.16% or 0.10 to $63.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.19% or 0.13 to hit $66.64 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.13% or 2.35 to trade at $1782.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.33% to 108.42, while EUR/JPY fell 0.25% to 129.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 91.420.

