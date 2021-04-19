James Charles’ YouTube Channel Has Been Demonetized

Shane Dawson, David Dobrik, and now, James Charles.
Earlier this month, James Charles released a video in response to recent allegations against him that he was sending explicit texts to underage minors,
This video came after much backlash and YouTube announcing that he will no longer host Instant Influencer, a reality competition series he produced with the platform.
Soon after the release of his video and his self-imposed break from YouTube, Morphe announced the end of its business relationship with James Charles:
This all came to a head a few hours ago when YouTube announced it will be temporarily demonetizing James Charles’ channel, citing that he violated the creator responsibility agreement:
[YouTube creators ] should remain responsible both on and off the platform. If we see that a creator’s on- and/or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community.
That, combined with the end of his Morphe affiliation, will most likely negatively impact James’ income.
