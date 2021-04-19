Israel plans a testing program to let children go where the vaccinated can.

When Israel instituted its Green Pass system last month, granting fully vaccinated people access to sports, cultural and other leisure events and gathering places, it did not offer an immediate solution for those under 16, who are not yet eligible to receive any Covid-19 vaccine.

Now the government is introducing an option of free PCR testing for children, with a negative coronavirus test serving as an entry pass in lieu of a vaccination certificate.

Tomer Lotan, the policy chief of Israel’s national coronavirus response center, said on Monday that the option would be available within a few days, as soon as some regulatory and technical issues had been resolved.

Israel’s vaccination campaign has outpaced the rest of the world, with about 56 percent of the population of nine million now fully vaccinated. The Green Pass, a digitized certificate of vaccination, is now required in Israel for indoor dining in restaurants and for entry to gyms, theaters, sports stadiums and religious gatherings.