India’s Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens By Reuters

© Reuters. Healthcare workers load the body of a man died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) into an ambulance, in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
The city was also facing acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen supplies and key medicines such as the anti-viral Remdesivir, Kejriwal said.
