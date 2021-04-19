India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.77% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.77%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 1.77%, while the index fell 1.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.28% or 111.45 points to trade at 5004.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Cipla Ltd. (NS:) added 1.27% or 11.95 points to end at 950.00 and Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 0.91% or 33.50 points to 3730.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.83% or 36.50 points to trade at 719.00 at the close. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) declined 4.12% or 8.65 points to end at 201.20 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 3.91% or 4.20 points to 103.10.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.58% to 4970.55, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.74% to settle at 1362.60 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.89% to close at 640.30.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.17% to 201.15 in late trade, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 3.91% to settle at 103.10 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.89% to 831.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1415 to 287 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2125 fell and 734 advanced, while 189 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cipla Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.27% or 11.95 to 950.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 10.21% to 22.4850.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.42% or 7.45 to $1787.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.32% or 0.20 to hit $62.99 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.31% or 0.21 to trade at $66.56 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.47% to 74.880, while EUR/INR rose 0.98% to 90.1525.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.49% at 91.100.