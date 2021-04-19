IBM Beats Earnings in Q1 After Returning to Growth; Shares Jump By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Yasin Ebrahim
Investing.com – IBM reported on Monday first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts as the company returned to revenue growth underpinned by strong performance in cloud.
International Business Machines (NYSE:) shares gained 4% in after-hours trade following the report.
IBM announced earnings per share of $1.77 on revenue of $17.7 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.68 on revenue of $17.33 billion.
Cloud revenue rose 21% to $6.5 billion.
Cloud & cognitive software revenues rose 4%, with cloud & data platforms up 13%, led by by the company’s hybrid cloud platform and cloud pak growth.
Red Hat revenue rose 17%.
Global business services revenue gained 2%, the global technology services revenue slid 1.5%, while systems revenue climbed 4.3%.
For 2021, the company said it expects revenue growth and adjusted free cash flow of $11 billion to $12 billion in 2021.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.