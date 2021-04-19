Homicide investigation after woman's body found in Gold Coast backyard

Police are investigating a possible murder after a body was found in a quiet suburban street on the Gold Coast.

A woman's body was found in a backyard on a quiet street in Arundel as police conducted a welfare check about 6.40am.

Police said a man was "located at a nearby address and is assisting" them with enquiries.

A crime scene has been established and a homicide investigation has begun.

Police are due to speak to media at around 10.30am.

More to come.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police at Policelink, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.