Hilary Duff Explains Why She Felt It’s Important for Son to Witness Her Giving Birth

The ‘Younger’ actress reveals in a new interview that she wanted her nine-year-old son Luca to be by her side when she went into labor and delivered his baby sister last month.

Singer and actress Hilary Duff insisted her nine-year-old son was with mum when she gave birth to his sister, so he could understand what childbirth looks like.

The “So Yesterday” star felt it was important that Luca was by her side when she welcomed her youngest child into the world.

“It was kind of important for me (for him to be there) because I’m really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like,” Duff tells the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast. “He knows all about periods and it’s important for me to normalise that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life.”

But Luca’s mum had to change her plans because her labour happened so fast last month (Mar21), her eldest child couldn’t be there for the delivery.

And Hilary previously admitted she is finding breastfeeding “really hard” this time around.

“I’d say it was the easiest with Luca,” the mum-of-three said. “All of the babies latch (on) really great, I’m just not a huge milk-producer, so it’s emotional for me. In fact, this (new daughter) is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her.”

“I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks. Just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two (children) that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and (daughter) Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard.”