Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Reports Issuance of Shares

Article content

TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), announces that further to its press release dated January 26, 2021, the Company has issued common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of the Company to the former shareholders of Premium 5 Ltd. (“Premium 5”) as additional consideration in connection with the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Premium 5 which was completed on January 26, 2021 (“Closing”).

As part of this acquisition, the Company agreed to pay additional consideration to compensate Premium 5 shareholders for Premium 5’s excess working capital on Closing, which is satisfied in the form of the issuance of 30,156,643 Common Shares in the Company (“Working Capital Common Share Payments”). The Working Capital Common Share Payments, are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance and are also subject to certain lock-up conditions.

The Company also issued 170,000 Common Shares in the capital of the Company to principals of Prairie Commercial Mortgage Corp. in partial satisfaction of fees for services pursuant to a brokerage agreement between the parties related to the previously disclosed strategic refinancing with BJK Holdings Ltd. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.1650 per Common Share and are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.