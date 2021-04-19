Harley-Davidson boosts sales forecast as quarterly shipments rise By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Harley Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London

(Reuters) – U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE:) on Monday reported a 10% rise in first-quarter revenue and raised it full-year forecast for sales growth, on the back of strong demand for its more profitable touring bikes. The company’s total revenue rose to $1.42 billion in the quarter ended March 28, from about $1.30 billion a year earlier. (https://

Harley, which has struggled to grow sales in the United States, its core market, said it now expects motorcycles business revenue to grow in the range of 30% to 35% in 2021, up from its prior estimate of growth between 20% and 25%.

The company’s shares rose over 7% in pre-market trading.

In February, the motorcycle maker unveiled a new turnaround plan that targets low double-digit earnings growth through 2025.

Since the middle of last year, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company has shifted focus back to big bikes, traditional markets like the United States and Europe, and older and wealthier customers.

Harley’s net income jumped over threefold to $259 million in the first quarter, from $70 million a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR