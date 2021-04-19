Greens Choose Baerbock as Candidate for Germany’s Next Leader

BERLIN — Germany’s Greens announced Monday that Annalena Baerbock would be the party’s candidate for chancellor, betting that the 40-year-old was their best choice to replace Angela Merkel as leader of the country.

By selecting Ms. Baerbock over her co-leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, 51, the party is positioning itself to appeal not only to Germans drawn to its traditional stance on environmental protection, but as a more dynamic, youthful presence in a country that has been under the leadership of the same conservative chancellor for the past 16 years.

“I want to make an offer with my candidacy for the whole of society,” Ms. Baerbock said in her acceptance speech, in which she called for improving the situation for Germans in rural regions and for low-wage workers. She also stressed the importance of ensuring that Germany meets its goals for reducing its climate-change emissions, while remaining an industrial power.

“I was never a chancellor and never a minister,” Ms. Baerbock said. “I am running for renewal,” adding, “I believe this country needs a new start.”