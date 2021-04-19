Greece relaxes some quarantine rules as it prepares to welcome back tourists.

ATHENS — As part of a plan to revive its crucial tourism sector, Greece is lifting quarantine restrictions beginning Monday for arrivals from European Union member states and several other countries including the United States and Britain.

The move effectively opens the country’s borders to travelers from the United States for the first time in more than a year.

Having suffered heavy economic losses last year because of the pandemic, Greece is determined to save its summer tourist season even though a third wave of coronavirus infections is in full force. Pressure on hospitals is high, with around 200,000 active coronavirus infections and a death toll of 9,462 as of Sunday.

Greece had previously required arrivals to quarantine for seven days, but will waive that rule for passengers from the listed countries as long as they have a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of their arrival.