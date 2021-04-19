Google, Apple executives to testify in app store hearing on Wednesday By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senior executives with Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google and Apple (NASDAQ:) will testify on Wednesday about antitrust concerns related to their app stores along with executives of three companies which rely on those online stores, the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel said on Monday.

The hearing will include Google Government Affairs Senior Director Wilson White and Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer as well as Spotify (NYSE:)’s Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez, Match Group (NASDAQ:)’s Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine and Kirsten Daru, general counsel for Tile.

The witness list was announced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the antitrust panel, and Mike Lee, its top Republican.

Music streaming service Spotify and dating app Match have been critical of both tech giants’ app stores, while Tile, whose app helps people find objects, has focused on Apple.

App makers have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules set by Apple’s App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google’s Play store for Android devices, amount to anticompetitive behavior.

The four tech giants — Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Google — have come under tough scrutiny for more than a year because of such varied concerns as privacy breaches, allegations of hate speech and stifling conservative voices and violations of antitrust law.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR