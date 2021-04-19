Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain’s Starling Bank By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company’s space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) – British digital bank Starling said on Monday that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) had invested 50 million pounds ($69 million) in the UK lender.

The investment is an extension of Starling’s oversubscribed 272 million pound funding round, valuing the bank in excess of 1.1 billion pounds, Starling said in a statement.

“Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A,” Starling’s founder and Chief Executive Anne Boden said.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR