Gold hits 7-week high on weak dollar, lower yields

Gold scaled a more than seven-week peak
on Monday as a softer dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields
lifted the yellow metal’s appeal even as the appetite for
riskier assets stood strong.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,788.31 per ounce by 0904
GMT, its highest since Feb. 25.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,788 per ounce.
“The fact that we managed to break above $1,765 and close
above on Friday is likely to have attracted some renewed
speculative buying from trend and momentum players,” Saxo Bank
analyst Ole Hansen said.
“Most of these (players) are price-driven, so when the price
tells them that there’s a change in the outlook, they have to
get involved,” while fundamentally, gold is being driven by the
continued drop in bond yields, Hansen added.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards
multi-week lows touched last week. Lower bond yields reduce the
opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
The dollar index fell to a more than six-week low
against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other
currency holders.
The dollar weakened and the Treasury yields remained subdued
after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any
spike in inflation was likely to be temporary.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has reiterated its stance to keep
monetary policy accommodative.
Gold’s gains accompanied a jump in world shares as markets
were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic
recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elsewhere, silver rose 0.4% to $26.05 per ounce after
hitting a near one-month high in the last session. Palladium
rose 1.7% to $2,827.20, while platinum gained 1%
to $1,213.50.
Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and
raised them in silver contracts in the week to April 13, the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by
Uttaresh.V, Shailesh Kuber and Mark Heinrich)