Gold hits 7-week high on weak dollar, lower yields

Gold scaled a more than seven-week peak

on Monday as a softer dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields

lifted the yellow metal’s appeal even as the appetite for

riskier assets stood strong.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,788.31 per ounce by 0904

GMT, its highest since Feb. 25.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,788 per ounce.

“The fact that we managed to break above $1,765 and close

above on Friday is likely to have attracted some renewed

speculative buying from trend and momentum players,” Saxo Bank

analyst Ole Hansen said.

“Most of these (players) are price-driven, so when the price

tells them that there’s a change in the outlook, they have to

get involved,” while fundamentally, gold is being driven by the

continued drop in bond yields, Hansen added.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards

multi-week lows touched last week. Lower bond yields reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index fell to a more than six-week low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

The dollar weakened and the Treasury yields remained subdued

after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any

spike in inflation was likely to be temporary.