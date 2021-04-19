Gold firms as softer U.S. dollar, yields lift appeal

Article content

Gold edged higher on Monday, hovering

near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker

dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields supported prices.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,777.65 per ounce by 0450

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.25 at $1,783.55 on

Friday.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,777.80 per

ounce.

“At the moment, the combination of a weaker U.S. dollar and

easing interest rates is supportive for gold, despite better

economic outlook,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market

strategist at CMC Markets.

“We’ve got the momentum. But of course we are at a very

important point having just got through that $1,765 level. While

we hold above the $1,765 level, the outlook for gold is positive

in the short term.”

The dollar index was languishing near a one-month low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards

multi-weeks low touched last week. Lower bond yields reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Sentiment in equities remained upbeat as Asian shares

hovered near 1-1/2-week highs on expectations that monetary

policy will remain accommodative the world over.