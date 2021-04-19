Gold eases off seven-week peak as U.S. yields rebound

Article content

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday after

hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, as a rise in

U.S. Treasury yields eclipsed support from a weaker dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,766.32 per ounce by

0245 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77

on Monday.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,766.10 per ounce.

“Gold came off yesterday’s high against a backdrop of rising

yields. But, the rise in yields didn’t echo into the dollar. The

greenback’s soggy performance is supportive for gold,” said

DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose

above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan

group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors,

as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion

jobs and infrastructure proposal.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow

stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some

of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

“As it comes to inflation, the more inflation we get and the

less the Federal Reserve is able to ignore that, the worst for