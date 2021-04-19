Gold eases off seven-week peak as U.S. yields rebound

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday after

hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, as a rise in

U.S. Treasury yields eclipsed support from a weaker dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,766.32 per ounce by

0245 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77

on Monday.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,766.10 per ounce.

“Gold came off yesterday’s high against a backdrop of rising

yields. But, the rise in yields didn’t echo into the dollar. The

greenback’s soggy performance is supportive for gold,” said

DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose

above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan

group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors,

as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion

jobs and infrastructure proposal.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow

stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some

of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

“As it comes to inflation, the more inflation we get and the

less the Federal Reserve is able to ignore that, the worst for

gold it is… Technically, gold’s trend is still pointing

lower,” DailyFX’s Spivak said.

Although the U.S. central bank has reiterated its stance to

keep monetary policy accommodative some time, Fed officials have

said that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

Offering some respite to bullion, the dollar index

fell to a more than six-week low against its rivals, making gold

less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold may slide more into a range of $1,744-$1,758 per

ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,785,

according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver fell 0.2% to $25.75per ounce, palladium

dropped 0.9% to $2,786.78 and platinum slipped 0.3% to

$1,202.32.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)

