Gold eases off seven-week high as U.S. bond yields rise

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday,
moving away from a seven-week high hit in the last session, as a
rebound in U.S. Treasury yields overshadowed support from a
sagging dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,768.06 per ounce by
0053 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77
on Monday.
* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,770.70 per
ounce.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose
above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Offering some respite to bullion, the dollar index
fell to a more than six-week low against its rivals, making gold
less expensive for holders of other currencies.
* U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan
group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors,
as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion
jobs and infrastructure proposal.
* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher
inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher
Treasury yields dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding
commodity.
* More than 141.67 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,163,124 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to
1,021.70 tonnes on Monday from 1,019.66 tonnes on Friday.
* Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to
$25.78 per ounce. Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,804.09.
Platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,203.57.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)