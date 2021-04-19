Gold eases off seven-week high as U.S. bond yields rise

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday,

moving away from a seven-week high hit in the last session, as a

rebound in U.S. Treasury yields overshadowed support from a

sagging dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,768.06 per ounce by

0053 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77

on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,770.70 per

ounce.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose

above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Offering some respite to bullion, the dollar index

fell to a more than six-week low against its rivals, making gold

less expensive for holders of other currencies.

* U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan

group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors,

as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion

jobs and infrastructure proposal.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher

inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher

Treasury yields dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding

commodity.

* More than 141.67 million people have been reported to be

infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,163,124​ have

died, according to a Reuters tally.

* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest

gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to

1,021.70 tonnes on Monday from 1,019.66 tonnes on Friday.

* Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to

$25.78 per ounce. Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,804.09.

Platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,203.57.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)