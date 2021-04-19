‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sets Record as Highest-Grossing Pic of Pandemic Globally

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. movie continues to reign supreme in North America, adding an estimated $7.7 million domestically in its third outing.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is just unstoppable after it was unleashed in late March. Continuing its winning streak at the North American box office, the pic still tops the chart on its third weekend with an estimated $7.7 million for a current domestic total of $80.5 million.

Internationally, the epic monster movie adds $12.2 million for a foreign total of $309.7 million and brings its current worldwide total to $390.2, smashing another record as the top-grossing Hollywood movie of the pandemic globally. It has surpassed “Tenet“, which previously held the title with $365 million earned last fall.

“Godzilla vs. Kong”, which is a mash-up of Legendary’s two big franchises “Godzilla” and “King Kong”, previously set record for the biggest opening in the COVID-19 pandemic era with $32.2 million for the three-day weekend. It later broke another record for the top-grossing pic of the pandemic era in North America in its second week after passing “Tenet” total domestic gross of $57.9 million in 2020.

The titanic PG-rated tentpole, which is directed by Adam Wingard, is now expected to cross a $100 million marks domestically, a rare achievement for a movie in this pandemic era.

Bob Odenkirk‘s “Nobody” holds on to the runner-up place at the domestic chart this week, adding an estimated $2.5 million or dropping only 4.8% from last week. Horror pic “The Unholy” also remains steady at No. 3 with approximately $2.1 million.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is unmoveable at No. 4 with an estimated addition of $1.9 million in its seventh week, while “Tom & Jerry” climbs up one spot to No. 5 with approximately $1.1 million.

Amid the slow movie business due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pacific Theaters chain has announced that it would be closing the doors of its 300 cinemas for good, including its beloved ArcLight locations, marking another blow to the industry since more than a year ago.

