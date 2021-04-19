Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny Share Sweet ‘X-Files’ Reunion Photo

FOX

Agent Fox Mulder and agent Dana Scully depicters on ‘The X-Files’ series have reunited, treating fans to an adorable Instagram selfie photo along with the actress’ dog.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have treated “The X-Files” fans to a look at their sweet reunion. Three years after the end of their popular series’ revival, the 52-year-old actress turned to her social media account to share a selfie of her with her dog as well as her on-screen love interest and FBI partner.

In the picture she posted on Sunday, April 18, the FBI Special Agent Dana Scully depicter was seen smiling widely at the camera while her co-star famed as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder popped in from the side. Joined by her dog, she simply pointed out in the caption, “Stella made a new friend today. @davidduchovny.”

Gillian and David received many love for their portrayal of Scully and Mulder on the beloved sci-fi series. Thanks to their new selfie picture, many fans could not hide their excitement. “Can’t you just marry already?! [love emoji],” one fan cried out over Gillian and David’s selfie pic.

“Bold of you to assume we can handle this,” another fan penned in the comment section. Other comments additionally read, “Am i alive? Is this real!?”, “THANK YOU NOW I’M CRYING”, “I’ve just died a thousand deaths from one photo!!”, and “Omgggg this photo is everything.”

“The X-Files” premiered in 1993 on FOX. It first bowed out in 2002 after nine seasons. After being adapted to the big screen twice in 1998 and 2008, it got a two-season revival which ran on FOX from 2016 to 2018.

David recently opened up that he nearly turned down his role as agent Mulder. On Rob Lowe‘s podcast “Literally! With Rob Lowe” on March 31, he said, “It’s a good pilot but you’re either going to see the aliens or [not]. I wasn’t interested in conspiracy theories, and I was perfectly willing to just say, ‘I’m going to have to pass on that pilot, because I said I’d do this other project.’ ”

“It’s scary to think back on, if you didn’t open this door, or you took that left instead of that right. It’s like, none of it had to happen,” the 60-year-old actor continued. “You talk about actors being dumb… well, that was me.”