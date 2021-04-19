Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.59% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.59%, while the index declined 0.50%, and the index lost 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were E.ON SE (DE:), which rose 2.04% or 0.201 points to trade at 10.042 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 1.95% or 2.50 points to end at 130.95 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was up 1.72% or 0.93 points to 55.06 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 4.65% or 2.720 points to trade at 55.780 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 3.03% or 1.78 points to end at 56.90 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was down 2.74% or 3.22 points to 114.37.

The top performers on the MDAX were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.60% to 5.098, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 1.94% to settle at 52.050 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which gained 1.68% to close at 10.819.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.51% to 23.720 in late trade, Encavis AG (DE:) which lost 4.02% to settle at 15.990 and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which was down 2.62% to 95.980 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.08% to 74.950, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.93% to settle at 50.000 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 0.86% to close at 47.17.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.51% to 23.720 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.34% to settle at 18.820 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 2.25% to 46.920 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 432 to 256 and 61 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 10.17% to 18.74.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.49% or 8.65 to $1771.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.40% or 0.25 to hit $63.44 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.37% or 0.25 to trade at $67.02 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.40% to 1.2031, while EUR/GBP fell 0.58% to 0.8608.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.48% at 91.102.