GameStop CEO George Sherman to resign By Reuters

GameStop CEO George Sherman to resign

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp (NYSE:) said on Monday Chief Executive Officer George Sherman would resign, as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm.

Sherman will be stepping down on July 31 or earlier upon the appointment of a successor, the company said in a statement.

Its board is searching to identify chief executive officer candidates.

The development, first reported by Reuters last week, is the biggest shakeup at GameStop since Ryan Cohen, the co-founder and former chief executive of online pet food company Chewy (NYSE:) Inc, joined the company’s board in January.

GameStop has been in the process of shifting its business away from the brick-and-mortar retailer model into an e-commerce business that can compete with large-scale retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:) Inc, as well as technology companies Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) and

