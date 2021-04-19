Fresh leads into Melissa Hunt death prompt search of dam in Hunter region

Police will conduct a secondary search of a dam in the NSW Hunter region today in search of new evidence over the suspected murder of a young woman 27-years-ago.

The body of 22-year-old Melissa Hunt was found in the Burrenjim Dam, Bluegum Creek near Stockrington, on April 25, 1994.

Police are conducting a fresh search of the dam where 22-year-old Melissa Hunt, pictured above, was found death 27 years ago. (NSW Police Force)

Police have since received fresh information relating to the investigation prompting their return to the NSW Hunter region today.

Unsolved Homicide Squad detectives, assisted by the forensic experts executed a crime scene warrant at a home at Lambton Road, Waratah, while Police Divers conduct a secondary search of the Burrenjim Dam.

At the time, post mortem examinations revealed she died from severe head injuries prompting an investigation into her death however no arrests have ever been made.

Melissa Hunt with her two siblings Peter and Jenny as children during the early 1970s. Police have received new information into Ms Hunts death after announcing a $1 million dollar reward. (NSW Police Force)

Police are now investigating whether “a domestic incident occurred at the Waratah home where she was believed to have visited on a regular basis.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said detectives are specifically looking to locate any remaining forensic evidence that could assist the investigation.

“This Sunday marks the 27th anniversary of Melissa’s murder and detectives are hopeful that the new information we have received, together with today’s searches, will progress the investigation,” Det Supt Doherty said.

Melissa Hunt aged in her early teens with her Mum and Dad. A new line of inquiry is being investigated including whether a domestic incident occurred prior to her death. (NSW Police Force)