France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.15% By Investing.com



France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.15%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.15% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 2.08% or 1.44 points to trade at 70.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 1.68% or 1.25 points to end at 75.52 and Vinci SA (PA:) was up 1.58% or 1.43 points to 92.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Faurecia (PA:), which fell 3.83% or 1.86 points to trade at 46.73 at the close. STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) declined 2.36% or 0.77 points to end at 31.89 and Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) was down 2.17% or 1.20 points to 54.12.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Sopra Steria Group SA (PA:) which rose 5.20% to 147.70, Valneva (PA:) which was up 4.13% to settle at 13.120 and Virbac SA (PA:) which gained 4.00% to close at 286.00.

The worst performers were Faurecia (PA:) which was down 3.83% to 46.73 in late trade, Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which lost 3.14% to settle at 29.04 and DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 2.59% to 10.14 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 305 to 283 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vinci SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.58% or 1.43 to 92.08. Shares in Sopra Steria Group SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.20% or 7.30 to 147.70. Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.00% or 11.00 to 286.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.46% or 8.10 to $1772.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $63.26 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.06% or 0.04 to trade at $66.81 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.38% to 1.2028, while EUR/GBP fell 0.59% to 0.8607.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 91.135.