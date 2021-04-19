Fox River Announces Teleconference Attendance Only for Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: FOX) would like to update the information in respect of attendance at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. Shareholders and proxyholders should attend the Meeting via teleconference by calling the numbers set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 16th, 2021. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent emergency restrictions imposed by the Ontario Provincial Government, shareholders and proxyholders will only be able to attend the Meeting via teleconference and will not be permitted to attend the Meeting in person at the address provided on the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11th, 2016.

