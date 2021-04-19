Former Vice President Walter Mondale Passed Away in Minnesota





The politician, who served under Jimmy Carter and was the Democratic nominee for president in 1984, was 93 at time of his death, and was remembered by Carter as a ‘dear friend.’

AceShowbiz –

Mondale had final conversations with Carter, Bill Clinton and current U.S. leader Joe Biden over the weekend, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and, in an email goodbye to staff who worked for him over his four decade-long political, he thanked them for their loyalty.

Mondale was a Minnesota attorney general and senator before serving under Carter from 1977 to 1981. Under former President Clinton’s administration, he served as an ambassador to Japan.

Paying tribute to Mondale on Monday, the former U.S. President called his “dear friend” “the best vice president in our country’s history.”

“During our administration Fritz [Mondale’s nickname] used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the presidency into a dynamic, policy-driven force that had never been seen before and still exists today,” Carter added.

Senator Amy Klobuchar has also mourned the loss publicly. Through a Twitter post, she remembered the late politician, “Walter Mondale was a true public servant and my friend and mentor. He set a high bar for himself and kept passing it and raising it, passing it and raising it. As MN AG, Senator, Vice President, Ambassador and Presidential candidate he was kind and dignified to the end.”

Mondale’s passing came about 7 years after his wife Joan Mondale died at the age of 83 following an extended illness.