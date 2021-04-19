Forest Whitaker Finalized Divorce From Wife of More Than Two Decades

WENN/FayesVision

‘The Last King of Scotland’ and his estranged wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker, are legally single again more than two years after he filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences.

AceShowbiz –

Forest Whitaker and his ex-wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker, have finalized their divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

The two became single again as of Thursday, April 15, according to a divorce judgment, obtained by The Blast.

The movie star and his ex cited irreconcilable differences for the breakdown of their marriage, “making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

Forest and Keisha opted into a confidential judgment detailing the settlement agreement for spousal support for Keisha, the division of their property, attorney fees and assets.

The Oscar winner filed for divorce in December 2018, and when Keisha filed her response, she told the court there was no prenuptial agreement.

The former couple met on the set of “Blown Away” in 1994. They got married in 1996 in Jamaica, and have two adult daughters together, Sonnet and True, in addition to a child each from previous relationships.

Days before his divorce filing, the “Finding Steve McQueen” actor shared a cryptic Christmas tweet. “Christmas is a celebration of solidarity – a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy,” he posted at the time.

Personal life aside, Forest has been tapped to star alongside Tom Hardy in Netflix’s “Havoc“. The crime drama movie itself came from “The Raid” director Gareth Evans, and follows a detective who fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal gone wrong.