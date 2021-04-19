Federal Budget Recognizes Strategic Importance of Canada’s Biotech Sector

Article content

OTTAWA, Ontario — The federal budget highlighted the vital role biotechnology innovation is playing in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic while aiming to prepare for future pandemic needs and serves as one of the identified key sectors set to drive the economic recovery for Canada. Biotechnology featured as a priority area for the government across many program announcements, reflecting specific industry recommendations including improving access to investment capital, refinancing of key funding programs and building of biomanufacturing capacity.

BIOTECanada, the national biotechnology industry association representing the biotechnology research and development ecosystem in life sciences, agriculture, industrial and biomanufacturing commented on the scope of the budget commitments, “With the billion dollar Strategic Innovation Fund, the life sciences venture capital carve out, the new levels of funding for IRAP along with investment into key organizations such as adMare Bioinnovations, VIDO Intervac, Genome Canada and the Stem Cell Network, the entire biotechnology ecosystem is recognized as a driving force for Canada’s economic recovery, said Andrew Casey, President and CEO, BIOTECanada. “The investments announced in the budget reflect the need to secure capital, build biomanufacturing capacity for new technologies needed today and, in the future, while growing a skilled workforce, all elements of how the entire ecosystem is aligned to generate the solutions we all need for a healthier and economically secure future.”