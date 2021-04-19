Facebook to launch new audio products By Reuters



© Reuters. Facebook symbol is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration



(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) is planning to launch in the coming months several audio products including podcast discovery, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday in an interview with Platformer editor Casey Newton.

The world’s largest social network will launch Soundbites in the next few months, he said. Soundbites is an audio version of Facebook’s short video feature Reels.

The success of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.