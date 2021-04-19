Exxon floats $100 bln carbon storage project requiring public, private financing

Article content

HOUSTON — Exxon Mobil on Monday floated a proposal for a public-private carbon storage project that would collect planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. petrochemical plants and bury them in deep under the Gulf of Mexico.

The plan would require “$100 billion or more” from companies and government agencies to store 50 million metric tons of CO2 by 2030, with capacity potentially doubling by 2040, Joe Blommaert, president of Exxon’s Low Carbon Solutions business, said in an interview.

Blommaert outlined the plan on Monday, about two months after the largest U.S. oil producer appointed him to run a new Low Carbon Solutions business that could profit from selling carbon-reduction technology and services.

Houston has a large concentration of “hard-to-decarbonize” industry near the Gulf, said Blommaert.

“We could create an economy of scale where we can reduce the cost of the carbon dioxide mitigation, create jobs and reduce the emissions,” he said.

SHAREHOLDERS URGE CHANGE

Exxon, which suffered a $22.4 billion loss last year, is battling shareholder groups that want the company to shift to cleaner fuels, including a hedge fund that wants four board seats to drive proposed changes. Exxon has pledged to increase spending on low-carbon projects and lower the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions.