European shares at record high on auto stocks boost By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Monday, extending their record-setting rally, as optimism about a solid start to the earnings season offset a worrying resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.

The pan-European index rose 0.1% by 0706 GMT, its fifth day of gains, while an index of euro zone shares rose 0.2% to touch its highest since September 2000.

Automakers were the top gainers, up 0.7%, followed by miners and travel stocks.

French car parts maker Faurecia rose 1% after its first-quarter sales beat market expectations, helped by particularly strong growth in China.

Danske Bank slipped 1.7% as Chief Executive Officer Chris Vogelzang resigned after the Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in a probe into violations of money-laundering regulations at Dutch lender ABN Amro.

ABN Amro rose 3.3% after it said it had reached a 480-million-euro ($574 million) settlement with prosecutors over money laundering allegations.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR