EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $6.5428 by 20:04 (00:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $6.3127B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.5428 to $6.6495 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.56%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.7449B or 2.10% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.8736 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 71.53% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,401.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.44% on the day.

was trading at $2,151.03 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,041.2877B or 51.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $250.2771B or 12.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.