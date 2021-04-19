Emily Ratajkowski Proudly Shares She’s ‘Always Breastfeeding’ Her Newborn Son

Instagram

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress shares on Instagram a snap of her nurturing her newborn baby Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski is adjusting to being a first time mother. Through a new Instagram post, the “Welcome Home” star proudly told fans that if they kept seeing her always breastfeeding, it is because she is always breastfeeding.

Sharing her motherhood moment, the 29-year-old model-turned actress posted two photos of her nurturing her baby boy, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The first pic showed her looking down at Sylvester while breastfeeding him. In it, she could be seen wearing a tie-dye oversized shirt while her newborn looked adorable in a gray stripped romper.

The second image presented similar atmosphere only this time the “I Feel Pretty” actress looked straight at the camera with a soft smile across her face that looked a bit tired. “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am,” she jested in the caption of the post.

Fans showered Emily with various comments. One encouraged her for choosing to breastfeed her baby boy as writing, “Sweet boy!!! Isn’t it the best experience of bonding with your baby!? I loved breastfeeding both of my children.” Another fan chimed in, “Mama’s milk is the best milk.”

Since the photos shared by Emily left little to imaginations, many have also made teasing comments. “I wanna be a baby now,” one commented, while another one wrote, “I’ve never wanted to be a baby so bad in my life.”

This wasn’t the first time Emily proudly shared her breastfeeding moment. On March 24, the model who made her big break by appearing on Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video also posted a picture of her nurturing with a simple caption that read, “Beautiful boy.”

Emily welcomed baby Sylvester on March 8 with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model also took to her social media to announce the happy news. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” the new mom penned alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn.