Emergent BioSolutions temporarily shutters its Baltimore plant, where J.&J. doses were ruined, at the F.D.A.’s request.

Emergent BioSolutions, the company whose Baltimore manufacturing facility ruined up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, said Monday that it has temporarily shut down operations at the plant at the request of the Food and Drug Administration and acknowledged that the company must make improvements to “restore confidence” in its work.

The unusual acknowledgment came as regulators continue to inspect Emergent’s Bayview facility, as the Baltimore plant is known. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the F.D.A. was initiating a “for cause” audit of the Baltimore facility and that production of new batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be put on hold while the review was underway.

In Monday’s announcement, the company said that the F.D.A. inspection began a week ago and production stopped on Friday; the company also notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday of the changes.

In a brief statement to reporters, Emergent also said it was quarantining existing vaccine substance produced at Bayview until after the inspection is over and it has had a chance to fix any problems that turn up in the review. The company’s stock has tumbled in recent weeks; it closed at $69.37 on Friday, down from $90.98 a month earlier.