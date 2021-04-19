Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali Almost Get Physical Over ‘Prophet’s D**k’

Instagram

In a new episode of the Bravo reality show, the ladies are gathering at Cynthia Bailey’s cast holiday party where the Canadian YouTube personality arrives late.

AceShowbiz –

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returned with yet another dramatic episode. In the Sunday, April 18 outing of the Bravo reality show, the ladies were gathering at Cynthia Bailey‘s cast holiday party where LaToya Ali arrived late.

When the 34-year-old made her late entrance, Drew Sidora quipped, “Oh, perfect timing! She came to get her gift.” For the party, Cynthia asked the ladies to participate in a White Elephant gift exchange in which each person had to spend $1,000 on their gifts. Porsha Williams got a Tiffany & Co. jewelry from Cynthia, though she didn’t love it.

That was not the worst gift because Drew basically brought a gag gift and donated money to charity. Kenya Moore apparently got the gift which was actually a furry cat carrier with a wig inside. Also among the gift was a boombox with a cassette tape.

While Kenya wasn’t interested in listening to the tape, Porsha insisted. The said tape was actually a taped phone call between Drew’s assistant and Prophet Anthony Lott. Drew believed that LaToya had a romantic relationship even though she’s married. That enraged LaToya who snapped to Drew, “Drew, shut up.”

Drew fired back at LaToya, calling her “disrespectful.” She went on to say, “Something is wrong with you. You weren’t looking for God. You were looking for some d**k. You was looking for prophet d**k.” Not backing down, LaToya replied, “And your man looking for some new p***y, ’cause yours is dried up.” She then took the wig and threw it to Drew.

<br />

Offended, Drew stood up and jumped across Cynthia’s coffee table to attack LaToya. Security guards were quick enough to break up the fight before it escalated. Because of the fight, the party ended rather earlier.

This is not the first time the cast members almost had a physical altercation with LaToya. In a previous episode, LaToya and Falynn Guobadia butted heads when the Housewives were at the latter’s house for Halloween party. Things got ugly when LaToya mentioned about Falynn having a 65-year-old husband, while actually Simon is 56 years old. She kept making such comments until at one point, Falynn was ready to go at her with a golf stick before Kandi Burruss and others stopped her.