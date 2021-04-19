Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap hits $50B, surpassing ING and Barclays By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap hits $50B, surpassing ING and Barclays
The last 10 days have been nothing short of impressive for Dogecoin (DOGE), which rallied by more than 500% to a new all-time high at $0.45. Even after a 15% correction, the powerful rally catapulted Dogecoin’s market capitalization above well-established financial institutions like ING, Barclays (LON:) and Credit Agricole (OTC:).
The meme-driven cryptocurrency was pushed higher by multiple Twitter posts from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX — and the second-wealthiest person alive. Musk is not the only billionaire businessman to support the cryptocurrency.
