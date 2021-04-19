DMX’s Fiancee Offers Loving Tribute to Him With a Throwback Pic

Instagram

Desiree Lindstrom, who shared 4-year-old son Exodus with the late rapper, still mourns his death by offering a heartfelt dedication to him on her Instagram page.

AceShowbiz –

DMX‘s fiancee has broken her silence after his death. As she is still mourning the passing of her late rapper fiance, Desiree Lindstrom took to her social media account to offer a loving tribute to him along with a throwback picture of the two.

Desiree shared the photo at question on Instagram on Saturday, April 17. Alongside the snap, she first wrote, “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything.”

“Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus,” she went on noting, referring to their 4-year-old son. “Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

<br />

The dedication came a few days after Desiree got a new tattoo in honor of DMX on her forearm. She inked the words “Dog Love,” which is the name of his 2006’s song, and an “X” in the same font that her late fiance used to stylize his name.

Offering a look at Desiree’s new tat was Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills. She penned on Instagram, “I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable. @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered.”

“I’m glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX,” the tattoo illustrator continued. “Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. You moved the world and left your mark. The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx #ruffryders.”

DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away at his home on Friday morning, April 9. Prior to his death, the “Who We Be” spitter had been hospitalized for a week in the intensive care unit following a heart attack over a reported overdose.