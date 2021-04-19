DMX’s Fans to Celebrate Late Rapper in Texas Tribute Show

Instagram

A scheduled gig in a Texas bar which was supposed to be headlined by the ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ hitmaker will be turned into an event to pay tribute to the late star.

AceShowbiz –

Fans of late rapper DMX are planning to turn a Texas bar gig into a tribute show.

The rap star, real name Earl Simmons, was booked to perform at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy on 29 May (21), but following his death on 9 April, devotees with tickets are still planning to gather at the venue to salute their hero.

The owner of the saloon will stage the show with the opening acts booked to open for DMX – Tone Royal and Coozablack & Sin City – and he’s on the hunt for a headliner with close ties to DMX.

Meanwhile, the late New York MC’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, has shared a touching tribute to DMX on Instagram, writing, “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love… truly my everything. Thank you for us.”

Lindstrom also posted a photo of herself and DMX, and thanked him for their four-year-old son, Exodus, adding, “Thank you God for Earl Simmons… forever X.”

Immediately following his death, Lindstrom paid homage to her man with a tattoo of his 2006 song “Dog Love” above a large X.

A public memorial service for DMX will be held on 24 April (21) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. It will be followed by an intimate church service for the late rapper’s family the following day.