Diddy Paying for Former Protege Black Rob’s Funeral

The Bad Boy Records founder is reportedly helping to pay for the funeral of the ‘Whoa!’ star to make sure the late rapper receive a proper burial following his passing.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly helping to cover the funeral costs for his one-time protege Black Rob following the rapper’s death on Saturday (17Apr21).

The “Whoa!” star, real name Robert Ross, passed away at Atlanta, Georgia’s Grady Memorial Hospital at the age of 51, a week after he was discharged for undisclosed health issues and confessed he was basically homeless.

At the time, Bad Boy Records boss Diddy came under fire from fans online for failing to come to Black Rob’s aid, but now, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, he is stepping up to ensure his old pal, who had suffered a series of strokes in recent years, receives a proper farewell.

The insider said, “Diddy offered help for Rob, but in the end, sadly, it was too late.”

“But he wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes. He is helping to make the funeral arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Black Rob’s longtime friend and fellow former Bad Boy Records labelmate, Mark Curry, told Rolling Stone the late rapper had spoken to Diddy on the eve of his passing to clear the air over their undisclosed past differences.

Curry recalled, “Before Rob passed, he said, ‘One thing I was going to do before I leave this earth is make sure we all speak to each other again.’ It’s always great to see when people are growing and learning to forgive.”

Curry, who was with Rob when he died, also revealed he had passed away from a cardiac arrest caused by a rare kidney disease.

On Sunday, Diddy paid tribute to Rob in a post on Instagram.

“Rest in power King!” he captioned a photo of the tragic star.

“As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”